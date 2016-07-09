Alaska News Nightly: Friday, July 8, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Fort Wainwright soldier pleads guilty in fuel-theft case

Associated Press

Federal prosecutors say a 36-year-old Fort Wainwright soldier has pleaded guilty to receiving bribes in a plot to steal fuel at a base in Afghanistan.

Murkowski: GMO labeling bill inadequate for salmon buyers

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

The U.S. Senate Thursday passed a bill that is said to require consumer labeling of genetically modified foods, but opponents say it is too weak to be called a requirement. Alaska U.S Sen. Lisa Murkowski said the legislation would not obligate the makers of genetically engineered salmon to clearly distinguish their product from a natural salmon.

Soldotna track star Allie Ostrander shines at Olympic 5K trials

Jenny Neyman, KBBI - Homer

Soldotna’s Allie Ostrander has advanced to the finals in the U.S. Olympic Trials this week. If Ostrander places in the top three on Sunday, she’ll be off to Rio this summer. Even if she doesn’t, she’ll still consider the race a win.

Omnibus crime bill makes it safer for sex workers to report crimes

Anne Hillman, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

A section of the law would make it safe for sex workers to report crimes and help police without fear of prosecution.

Akiachak prepares to inventory land for trust status

Anna Rose MacArthur, KYUK - Bethel

Alaska tribes can start asking the federal government to take their lands into trust. Essentially they can ask the federal government to take lands out of state jurisdiction like lower-48 Indian Country. The change comes after a federal appeals court last week dismissed Alaska’s challenge that had stopped land trust applications. Now four Alaska tribes that sued the Interior Department can proceed. That includes Akiachak and Tuluksak.

CIRI eyes land in refuges, NPR-A to fulfill promise

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

Alaska’s delegation to Congress writes bills every year to transfer or sell federal land to local governments and Native corporations. In late May, Sen. Lisa Murkowski sponsored one public land bill for Native corporations that’s particularly far-reaching -- apparently more expansive than the senator intended.

AK: The Dena'ina culture camp of Kijik

Hannah Colton, KDLG - Dillingham

On the north shore of Lake Clark, there's a place called Kijik. It's the historic homeland of the Dena'ina Athabascans of the area, and also the site of a culture camp where youth and elders from the village of Nondalton came together last week.

49 Voices: Karen Paul of Kwigillingok

Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

This week we're hearing from Karen Paul in Kwigillingok. Paul is a dual language teacher who teaches in English and Yupik.