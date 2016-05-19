Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, May 18, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Legislature looks to finish budget, but special session is likely

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO - Juneau

The Legislature is preparing to vote on the capital and operating budgets Wednesday. But how the state will pay for the spending plans remains uncertain. And there’s much work left to do. So legislators expect Gov. Bill Walker to call them back into a special session.

Lawmakers take oil tax debate down to the wire

Rachel Waldholz, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

This afternoon, the Senate passed its version of the oil tax bill -- handing it off to the House with less than twelve hours left in the session. The Senate legislation left out key elements of the House bill that passed last Friday.

Lawmakers move $13M from education to oil & gas tax credits

Anne Hillman, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

State lawmakers cut education funding by nearly $13 million dollars last night. They moved the money into the oil and gas tax credit fund.

House slides $19M toward unpopular road project without long-term plan

Zachariah Hughes and Josh Edge, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

Late Tuesday, House legislators moved almost 19 million dollars for a controversial road project in Anchorage opposed by community groups and the mayor's administration, but long sought after by area businesses.

Next interim UAF chancellor will be internal candidate

Josh Edge, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

The next interim chancellor of the University of Alaska Fairbanks will be either a current or former UAF employee. That's according to UA President Jim Johnsen. He says it's critical that the next hire is already familiar with the university system.

Denali wolf killed in "no wolf kill buffer zone"

Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

Another Denali wolf has been killed outside the National Park’s boundary. It’s the latest of several park based animals harvested in recent years on state land along the park’s northeastern edge. The kill occurred in an area long sought for protection by wolf advocates.

Secretary of Agriculture discusses wildfire season with regional forest officials

Ellen Lockyer, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack met with the nation's regional forest heads on Tuesday to discuss the upcoming wildfire season. This year is expected to be worse than average in the Southwest US, Alaska and Hawaii.

Satellite used to record sea ice data malfunctions

Emily Russell, KNOM - Nome

The satellite used to record sea ice data in the Arctic malfunctioned in April, and scientists are scrambling to calibrate a month of missing data.

Body of missing man found in Ketchikan identified

Associated Press

The State Medical Examiner's Office has identified the body found underneath a fish processing plant in Ketchikan as that of a man who was reported missing in January.

After glitch, some Alaska seniors see benefit checks cut to $8

Rashah McChesney, KTOO - Juneau

For the next two months, about 3,800 seniors will see their monthly checks from the state’s senior benefits program cut to $8 a month. That’s down from as much as $125 in February.

Qawalangin tribe discusses resources for the elderly

Zoe Sobel, KUCB - Unalaska

What resources are available to people when they near they end of their lives? That was the subject of a community meeting last week between the Qawalangin tribe and the Aleutian Pribalof Islands Association.