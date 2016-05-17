Alaska News Nightly: Monday, May 16, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Download Audio

Passage of state fiscal budget held up by Legislature

Lori Townsend, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage and Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO - Juneau

Wednesday is the last day of the extended legislative session, but Alaska still doesn’t have a budget for the fiscal year starting in July. In fact, legislators haven’t passed any of the major bills that Governor Bill Walker proposed to close the state’s $3-4 billion budget deficit.

Senate adopts austere capital budget

Jeremy Hsieh, KTOO - Juneau

The Alaska Senate passed the state’s $1.6 billion capital budget on Saturday. The big-ticket spending plan now goes to the House for consideration.

Kangas: Guilty of first-degree murder of two police officers

Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

A Tanana man has been convicted of first degree murder for killing 2 Alaska State Troopers. 22-year-old Nathanial Kangas shot Sergeant Scott Johnson and Trooper Gabe Rich on May 1st 2014 as they tried to arrest his father at the Kangas home in Tanana. Jurors spent less than 6 hours deliberating following a week of testimony, which included eye witness accounts and audio recordings of the killings.

Alaska Dems plan to fight for Sanders at DNC

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

Alaska Democrats spent the weekend in Anchorage picking delegates for the party’s national convention in Philadelphia this July, and setting priorities for the year ahead.

Feds may finally sell Anchorage lot where Archives never went

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media - Washington D.C.

The federal government owns about 60 percent of Alaska, but its portfolio is about to shrink, just a tiny bit. Congress this afternoon passed a bill allowing the federal government to finally shed ownership of a nine-acre lot in Midtown Anchorage, once planned as the Alaska home of the National Archives.

Older Alaskans to feel budget axe

Ellen Lockyer, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

Cuts to senior benefits are already starting to be felt and certain bills linked to the next state budget but still pending in the legislature could have an even more severe effect on many of Alaska's older residents. Reductions to state assistance for programs as diverse as affordable home heating and low-income adult dental care are all but certain.

Tyonek Corporation expands aircraft maintenance, cyber warfare wing

Josh Edge, Alaska Public Media -- Anchorage

Tyonek Native Corporation's aviation services wing is expanding its aircraft maintenance and cyber warfare business with the acquisition of a new facility in Mississippi.

Alaska Dispatch News drops Associated Press

Rashah McChesney, KTOO - Juneau

Citing primarily cost, Alaska Dispatch News Executive Editor David Hulen said his company dropped its contract with the Associated Press on Thursday.