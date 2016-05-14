Alaska News Nightly: Friday, May 13, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Senate votes to overhaul AK criminal justice system

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO - Juneau

The Senate voted 14 to 5 today to approve a sweeping overhaul of Alaska’s criminal justice system. The action sends the bill to Governor Bill Walker’s desk.

Alaska Democrats prepare to send delegates to national convention

Rachel Waldolz and Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

Alaska Democrats are hosting their state convention Friday through Sunday in Anchorage. More than 500 party members from across the state are attending, and the event culminates in the selection of delegates to attend the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia this July.

Teenage delegate prepares for Alaska Democratic Convention

Rashah McChesney, KTOO - Juneau

Delegates from around the state will descend on Anchorage this weekend for Alaska’s Democratic Convention. Organizers say young voters have turned out in record numbers, many supporting Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders in his bid for the presidency.

University considering accreditation change in face of budget gap

Josh Edge, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

As lawmakers ponder their options to fix Alaska's widening fiscal fissure, the University of Alaska is investigating ways to fill their impending budget gap – which could be as much as $75 million.

Walker seeks more state input on oil and tax incentives

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO - Juneau

Governor Bill Walker said on Friday that the state government must have a say in which oil and gas projects are eligible for tax incentives.

For Exxon, Point Thomson is down payment on North Slope gas line

Rachel Waldholz, Alaska Pubic Media - Anchorage

Thirty-nine years after it was first discovered, ExxonMobil’s Point Thomson field on the North Slope has started production.

Hot, dry conditions have Alaska fire pros on alert

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media - Washington D.C.

The images of a wildfire raging through subdivisions in Fort McMurray, Alberta last week were horrifying. Firefighters say the fire season is already well underway in Alaska, too, and they need citizens to do their part to keep their communities safe.

AK: Food trucks forging way into Anchorage downtown dining scene

Josh Edge, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

Lunchtime options in downtown Anchorage have long been dominated by traditional brick-and-mortar restaurants, but now, hungry downtown diners will have some new options near the Park Strip, at a space that has been converted into a food truck forum for the newly-minted K Street Eats.

49 Voices: Palmer and Fena Sagoonick of Shaktoolik

Dave Waldron, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

This week we’re hearing from Palmer and Fena Sagoonick. The husband and wife live in Shaktoolik.