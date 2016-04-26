Alaska News Nightly: Monday, Apr. 25, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Download Audio

Alaska Republican donors go to court over increasing campaign contribution limits

Liz Ruskin, APRN - Anchorage

Money is the lifeblood of a political campaign, and if a legal challenge to Alaska’s campaign contribution limits succeeds, there could be more of it. APRN’s Liz Ruskin attended the first day of a trial in U.S. District Court in Anchorage today.

Senate president aims to finish session in Juneau

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO - Juneau

The Legislature didn’t take any actions Monday as it began the second week after the scheduled end of the session. But Senate President Kevin Meyer said he’d like to see the Legislature complete its work soon.

Seward Highway crash leaves two dead near Girdwood

Josh Edge, APRN - Anchorage

Two people are dead after a crash over the weekend on the Seward Highway north of Girdwood. Alaska State Troopers responded to the collision just after 7 p.m. Saturday.

Dillingham wins first overall and sportsmanship at state NYO

Hannah Colton, KDLG - Dillingham

The statewide Native Youth Olympics tournament wrapped up Saturday after three days of competition. Dillingham earned the rare distinction of winning both first place overall and the top sportsmanship award.

Bristol Bay Native Corporation plans to acquire Katmailand

Dave Bendinger, KDLG - Dillingham

The Bristol Bay Native Corporation announced plans to acquire Katmailand, Inc., a long running sport fishing and bear viewing operation in and around Katmai National Park.

Deadly bat disease spreading; residents asked to help survey the flying mammals

Angela Denning, KFSK - Petersburg

A disease that’s killed millions of bats on the East Coast was recently found in Washington state. Experts fear it’s only a matter of time before it reaches Alaska. Very little is known about bats in the state. To help learn more about bats in Southeast region the Alaska Department of Fish and Game has started a program that asks the public to help survey the flying mammals.

Calista campaigning to reduce quorum requirements before descendants enroll

Anna Rose MacArthur, KYUK - Bethel

Calista Corporation is campaigning to reduce quorum requirements at its

annual shareholder meetings to prevent invalidating future meeting votes

and wasting corporation money when quorum isn’t met.

Wasilla pilot avoids injury after plane loses power

Josh Edge, APRN - Anchorage

A pilot avoided injury in Wasilla over the weekend, after a mechanical mishap.

The Ecology of Breast Cancer: Researching the risks for breast cancer

Lori Townsend, APRN - Anchorage

Going beyond known risk factors for breast cancer has led to research that looks at the ecology of risk. Dr Ted Schettler is the science director of the Science and Environmental Health Network. He is also the author of The Ecology of Breast Cancer: The promise of prevention and the hope for healing. Dr Schettler says considering all the conditions that cancer arises from, means not just individual risks such as genetics, but community, ecosystem and societal concerns.