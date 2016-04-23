Alaska News Nightly: Friday, Apr. 22, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

UAF Title IX violations due to systemic failures

Associated Press

Multiple systemic failures, including a lack of capable staff, contributed to the mishandling of five sexual abuse cases at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.

Point Thomson gas development begins production on North Slope

Lori Townsend, APRN - Anchorage

The Point Thomson gas development on the North Slope has started production. In a web release, ExxonMobil states it will initially produce 5000 barrels per day of gas condensate and 100 million cubic feet per day of recycled gas that will be re-injected for future recovery.

Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation: Investors of billions

David Purdy, KTOO - Juneau

The Permanent Fund Dividend is in the news a lot, but where does that money come from? The Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation is responsible for managing the investment of the $52 billion fund. The corporation does not send out dividend checks, but its investment earnings determine the size of the PFD.

Senate accepts House changes to alcohol, marijuana bill

Associated Press

The Alaska Senate has reversed course, accepting House changes to an alcohol bill that added provisions related to the Board of Barbers and Hairdressers.

Marijuana entrepreneurs fight an attempt to quell business growth

Ellen Lockyer, KSKA - Anchorage

A bid to put the brakes on the growth of marijuana businesses in the Matanuska Susitna Borough has caused an outcry from pot entrepreneurs in the Valley. The pot bloc let the Borough Assembly know in no uncertain terms that they're going to fight back.

Largest marijuana runner in Homer sentenced

Quinton Chandler, KBBI - Homer

Joseph Gabryszak the Homer man who was arrested for running, what police called, the biggest marijuana grow operation in the city of Homer’s history has changed his plea. The marijuana plants seized from Gabryszak were worth an estimated $1 – $1.5 million.

Alaska plans new task force to address heroin, opioids

Molly Dischner, KDLG - Dillingham

A new 20-member task force will come up with policy recommendations to help the state address it's growing heroin problem.

AK: Protecting a village

Anne Hillman, KSKA - Anchorage

Kwigillingok is preventing kids from entering foster care by intervening with families before abuse starts. Meet their Child Protection Team.

49 Voices: Antonio Prescott of Wasilla

Anne Hillman, KSKA - Anchorage

This week we’re hearing from Antonio Prescott and inmate at Mackenzie Correctional Farm outside Wasilla. Antonio manages the chicken house, which supplies eggs for Alaska’s correctional system.