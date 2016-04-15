Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, Apr. 14, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Download Audio

Poorest Alaskans hit hardest by new proposed budget solutions

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO - Juneau

The Legislature is trying to close the four billion dollar budget deficit this week. But a new report says the burden of closing the gap will fall too heavily on the poorest Alaskans.

Bill strengthening Alaska's Code of Military Justice passes out of one committee into another

Josh Edge, APRN - Anchorage

House Bill 126, aimed at strengthening the dated Alaska Code of Military Justice, passed out of the Senate State Affairs Committee Thursday morning and now moves on to the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Walt Monegan reappointed as Commissioner for Department of Public Safety

Josh Edge, APRN - Anchorage

Walt Monegan is, again, the Commissioner for the Department of Public Safety.\

Mallott, Murkowski try to put human face on King Cove road

Liz Ruskin, APRN - Washington D.C.

Lt. Gov. Byron Mallottt was in Washington, D.C. this morning to make another plea for a road between King Cove and the all-weather airport in Cold Bay. Congressman Don Young threatened to build the road himself.

Bill fixing alcohol and marijuana laws sails towards passage

Zachariah Hughes, KSKA - Anchorage

Both Minor Consuming Alcohol laws and criminal background checks for commercial cannabis applications subject to change under bill.

Port expenses rattle Mat Su taxpayers

Ellen Lockyer, KSKA - Anchorage

Matanuska Susitna Borough taxpayers question how much of their money is being spent to fund Port MacKenzie operations.

Invasive species may have stowed on Homer drill-rig from Singapore

Quinton Chandler, KBBI - Homer

The Randolph Yost, a drill-rig came to Homer from Singapore. A Homer environmental group is worried the Yost, now docked in the Homer port, could have brought invasive species into Alaska waters. The group is criticizing the Department of Fish and Game for not checking the rig before it docked in Kachemak Bay.

'Justice Beyond Borders' highlights stories of local immigrants

Anne Hillman, KSKA - Anchorage

One man who grew up in Alaska but was undocumented as a child was barred from returning home from Russia for seven years.