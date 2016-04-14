Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, Apr. 13, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Oil and gas tax credit debate rages ahead of legislative session end

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO - Juneau

The House spent six hours debating oil and gas tax credits Tuesday night. And they’re not done yet – lawmakers will pick up the bill again Wednesday.

Industry calls Senate oil tax credit bill "bad for Alaska"

Rachel Waldholz, APRN - Anchorage

As the Alaska House continues its marathon debate on the oil and gas tax credit bill, the Senate is moving its own version forward, hoping to beat the clock with just four days left.

Skiers survive four days on Kenai Peninsula Glacier, credit GPS locator beacon for rescue

Daysha Eaton, KBBI - Homer

Two skiers were whisked off a glacier on the southern Kenai Peninsula Tuesday by an Alaska an Air National Guard helicopter. Crews found the pair after they became stranded for four days.

Chugiak Sen. Stolze announces he won't run for reelection

Ellen Lockyer, KSKA - Anchorage

Senator Bill Stolze announced on the Senate floor today that he will not seek re-election. The Chugiak Republican cited health concerns, although he clarified that he was not dealing with an immediate health threat.

Bethel City Council authorizes reimbursements for overcharged property owners

Anna Rose MacArthur, KYUK - Bethel

Bethel City Council unanimously passed an ordinance Tuesday to authorize reimbursements to Bethel property owners who the city overcharged on real estate taxes for more than a decade, because of an error in the city’s tax code.

Legislature tries again to let voters choose state AG

Liz Ruskin, APRN - Washington D.C.

Proposals to make the state attorney general an elected position have appeared year after year in the Alaska Legislature. This time the measure, sponsored by Rep. Bill Stoltze, R-Chugiak, has moved through three committees and is pending in Senate Rules. Both sides of this debate -- pro and con -- say they want to keep politics out of the AG’s office

Ban on Planned Parenthood from teaching sex ed fails in House Committee

Hannah Colton, KDLG - Dillingham

A bill to ban organizations like Planned Parenthood from teaching sex education in public schools failed in a House Committee Tuesday.

Warm weather to lead to mellow breakup, experts say

Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

Warm weather and early snow melt, are conducive to a mellow break up. That was the message of forecasters during a teleconference Tuesday morning. Alaska River Forecast Center Senior hydrologist Crane Johnson anticipates more of a mush out.

Sitka broadens commitment to assessing landslide risk

Emily Kwong, KCAW - Sitka

At their meeting last night, the Sitka Assembly broadened the city’s commitment to landslide risk assessment. They approved a community-wide mapping project and an analysis of the Gary Paxton Industrial Park. And if their deliberations had a central question, it was this: Given the land shortage in Sitka, does establishing “risk zones” hamper future development? Basically, how much is too much when it comes to landslide research?