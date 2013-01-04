Part 1: Is Regulation of Arctic Offshore Oil and Gas Drilling Adequate?

The grounding of the drilling rig “Kulluk” has been pounced on by environmental groups who say we are not yet prepared to deal with the risks of drilling in Arctic Ocean waters. Are they right? We’ll hear what Alaskans have to say about drilling in their own waters on the next Talk of Alaska.

Download Audio

HOSTS:





Steve Heimel, APRN

GUESTS:





Brett Farrell, Marine Exchange of Alaska

Marine Exchange of Alaska Curtis Smith, spokesman, Royal Dutch Shell

spokesman, Royal Dutch Shell Callers Statewide

PARTICIPATE:





Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

Send e-mail to talk alaskapublic org (comments may be read on air)

Call 550-8422 in Anchorage or 1-800-478-8255 if you’re outside Anchorage during the live broadcast

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, January 8, 2013 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Talk of Alaska updates automatically by e-mail, RSS or podcast.

TALK OF ALASKA ARCHIVE