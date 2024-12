Eight Canadians, including early leader Sebastian Schnuelle of Whitehorse, Yukon and Karen Ramstead of Perryvale, Alberta, are driving dog teams in the iconic race to Nome.Some say that's a little less than ten to one odds that it could be Canada’s year to win the coveted first place finish.Ellen Lockyer- KSKA, AnchorageDownload Audio (MP3)Photos by Ellen Lockyer and Patrick Yack, APRN