Alaska Fishing Interests Rally in DC
A handful of Alaskans were among thousands of fishermen who rallied today in the nation’s capital.The recreational and commercial fishermen were protesting restrictions in federal fishing law designed to boost stocks but restrict their catch.And they want more flexibility from the Obama Administration when it comes to regulations.Photo and Story by Libby Casey, APRN – Washington DCDownload Audio (MP3)Protesters gathered in Washington Wednesday for a rally critical of federal fishery policies.