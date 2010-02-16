Seward Celebrating…A Steller Sea Lion is Expecting

The Alaska Sea Life Center is celebrating big news. One of the center's female Steller sea lions is pregnant.It’s the first time in two decades a Steller has been expecting a pup in captivity in the U.S. And researchers hope monitoring the experience will offer clues into why the population is struggling so much in the wild.Annie Feidt, APRN – AnchorageDownload Audio (MP3)NMFS Permit No. 14334Kiska's pregnancy has brought smiles at the Seward Sea Life Center.