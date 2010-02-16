Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Seward Celebrating…A Steller Sea Lion is Expecting

Alaska Public Media | By Pat Yack
Published February 16, 2010 at 6:36 PM AKST

The Alaska  Sea Life Center is celebrating big news. One of the center's female Steller sea lions is pregnant.It’s the first time in two decades a Steller has been expecting a pup in captivity in the U.S. And researchers hope monitoring the experience will offer clues into why the population is struggling so much in the wild.Annie Feidt, APRN – AnchorageDownload Audio (MP3)NMFS Permit No. 14334Kiska's pregnancy has brought smiles at the Seward Sea Life Center.
