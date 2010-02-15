Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Steers Make Their Run for Yukon Victory

Alaska Public Media | By Pat Yack
Published February 15, 2010 at 6:19 PM AKST

Video provided by Rachel Steer.Each musher has a team of handlers behind them, making sure the 1000 mile race goes as smoothly as possible. This year, former Olympian Rachel Steer signed up as a handler for her brother, Zack Steer. As of Monday afternoon, he was in 5th place.Ellen Lockyer, KSKA – AnchorageDownload Audio (MP3)

Rachel Steer talks more about working with sled dogs and helping her brother, Zack, during his bid to win  the Yukon Quest.Download Audio (MP3)
News
Pat Yack
See stories by Pat Yack