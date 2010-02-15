The Steers Make Their Run for Yukon Victory

Video provided by Rachel Steer.Each musher has a team of handlers behind them, making sure the 1000 mile race goes as smoothly as possible. This year, former Olympian Rachel Steer signed up as a handler for her brother, Zack Steer. As of Monday afternoon, he was in 5th place.Ellen Lockyer, KSKA – AnchorageDownload Audio (MP3)

Rachel Steer talks more about working with sled dogs and helping her brother, Zack, during his bid to win the Yukon Quest.Download Audio (MP3)