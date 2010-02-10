Skiers Get Preview of Olympics Course

Alaska's three representatives on the US Olympic Cross Country ski team are getting a chance to preview the official course in Whistler for the first time on Wednesday. They also participated in the first US nordic ski press conference at the games, with eight teammates from across the country.Annie Feidt, APRN – AnchorageDownload Audio (MP3)Holly Brooks shows off her Olympics credential. She and her teammates got a look at the course on Wednesday.Photo provided by Holly Brooks.