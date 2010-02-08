Olympian Gets Emotional Send-Off

Photo provided by Callan Chythlook-Sifsof

Olympic snowboarder Callan Chythlook-Sifsof got a bit emotional at her send-off event Friday at the Alaska Native Tribal Health consortium. The 20-year-old Girdwood athlete says she's been on a euphoric high since being named to the Olympic team last month. But that high turned to tears as she contemplated the significance of her accomplishment and the support Alaskans have shown her.Annie Feidt, APRN – AnchorageDownload Audio (MP3)