Jellyfish Photographed in Arctic Ocean

Photo by Kevin Raskoff. Monterey Peninsula College.

Scientists photograph jellyfish deep in Arctic Ocean.

Scientists have published photos of jellyfish found deep in the Arctic Ocean. During a series of dives, using remotely operated vehicles in 2002 and again in 2005, the animals were filmed, and now the photos have been published in the Journal of Deep Sea Research. The research took place in an area known as the Canadian Basin, just north of Point Barrow, which is an undersea trench cut off by deep ridges.

