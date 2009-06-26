Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Murkowski Elected to GOP Leadership Post

Alaska Public Media | By Pat Yack
Published June 25, 2009 at 8:02 PM AKDT

Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) is elected to high-ranking GOP leadership spot. Photo By Libby Casey, APRN - Washington DC Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski was elected into Republican leadership on Thursday.   Murkowski won the unanimous support of her colleagues to become fifth-in-line in Senate Republican leadership.  As Vice Chair of the Senate Republican Conference she is expected to help craft party message and strategy.

By Libby Casey, APRN - Washington DC

