Murkowski Elected to GOP Leadership Post

Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) is elected to high-ranking GOP leadership spot. Photo By Libby Casey, APRN - Washington DC Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski was elected into Republican leadership on Thursday. Murkowski won the unanimous support of her colleagues to become fifth-in-line in Senate Republican leadership. As Vice Chair of the Senate Republican Conference she is expected to help craft party message and strategy.

By Libby Casey, APRN - Washington DC

Download Audio (MP3)