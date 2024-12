Iditarod leaders made for Nikolai with Sebastian Schnuelle in front this morning. Yukoners Schnuelle and Hugh Neff are leading up the race in these early days and reporter Annie Feidt caught up with Neff for an extended interview.Get a race update later today on APRN stations statewide on Alaska News Nightly.Follow all our race updates on Twitter at twitter.com/iditarod.Download Audio (MP3)