A Sitka resident's efforts to register her electric car may lead to a change in state law. Megan Pasternak's ZENN car was equipped to travel at speeds up to 35 miles per hour, but she's had to settle for a much-less-convenient 25 miles per hour in order to get it registered. Pasternak believes Alaska should join two other states in paving the way for medium-speed cars.

Robert Woolsey, KCAW - Sitka