Polar bear research in progress while Endangered Species status under review

Click the image above for a larger copy and three more from USGS researcher Steven Amstrup.The Bush Administration has until May 15 to decide whether or not to list the polar bear as "threatened" under the Endangered Species Act. And while government officials work out the details on that decision, polar bear scientists are camped out in western and northern Alaska. They're studying the only two U.S. populations of the bears: in the Beaufort and Chukchi seas.

Lori Townsend, APRN - Anchorage