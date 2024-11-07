60 Years of the Wilderness Act | Outdoor Explorer

In 1964 President Lyndon Johnson signed the federal Wilderness Act into law, culminating decades of effort and compromise. Over the past 60 years, Congress has designated millions of acres as Wilderness, including over 57 million acres in Alaska. During that time the concept of Wilderness and how it is managed has changed. For instance, the original definition of Wilderness as being 'untrammeled by man' is challenged by the fact of thousands of years of Indigenous use. On this Outdoor Explorer host Paul Twardock discusses the past, present and future of the Wilderness Act with James Edward Mills, an African American filmmaker, and Karlin Itchoak, United States Fish and Wildlife Service Assistant Regional Director of Refugees in Alaska and an Alaskan Native. Alaska Wilderness Film Week is 11/12 to 11/15 and will feature "American Ascent," James Mills film about the first all African American ascent of Denali.

HOST: Paul Twardock

GUESTS:

James Edward Mills, filmmaker

Karlin Itchoak, United States Fish and Wildlife Service Assistant Regional Director of Refugees in Alaska

LINKS:

Alaska Wilderness Film Week

National Park Service Alaska Wilderness

Wilderness Connect

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Wilderness

James Edward Mills "The Joy Trip Project"