Alaska congressional delegation avoids criticizing refugee ban

Sen. Lisa Murkowski issued a statement on President Trump’s controversial refugee ban that avoids both endorsement and criticism. Meanwhile, Sen. Dan Sullivan said he supports the president's order, and Congressman Don Young issued a supportive statement but did not make an outright declaration of support for Trump's action.

Listen now

Murkowski saidTrump has made it clear “the security of Americans is his top priority” and she said she agrees with that. But, in a statement emailed by her spokesperson, Murkowski also said U.S. immigration policy “must strike a balance between national security and our values as Americans.” Further, she said, how the government implements policy is important, too.

The senator said she and her staff have been monitoring the situation and she intends to press the administration to address the needs of the people affected.

Trump issued the order on Jan. 27. It indefinitely bans Syrian refugees and blocks refugees from all other countries for 120 days. It also temporarily blocks all visits by citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries: Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

Sen. Dan Sullivan says he supports the temporary restrictions, which he says “will be in place until our vetting and screening system is thoroughly reexamined.” His written statement does not address the indefinite ban on Syrian refugees, but a spokesman said the senator also supports that ban, which he considers temporary.

Alaska Congressman Don Young criticized what he called a "flawed" rollout, in particular when it came to the detention of "lawful residents" and green card holders. But he says the government must do all it can to ensure the immigration system is capable of examining threats.

"This temporary pause allows our nation to review its vetting process and begin addressing some of the many national security holes identified by those in our intelligence and counter-terrorism community," Young's statement says.

Some 200 people protested against the ban in Anchorage on Sunday (Jan. 29.)

*This story has been modified to include the statements of Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-AK) and Rep. Young.