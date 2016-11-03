Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Listen Now

Abortion ruling at center of justices' retention battle

Andrew Kitchenman, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

Voters will decide whether to keep two Alaska Supreme Court justices on Election Day. Alaska Family Action, which describes itself as focused on advancing biblical principles, opposes retaining the judges. But advocates for keeping them say the group’s opposition could harm the state’s tradition of selecting and maintaining judges based on merit.

Alaska’s top oil companies adjusting to low prices

Elizabeth Harball, Alaska's Energy Desk - Anchorage

The big three oil majors that operate in Alaska — BP, ConocoPhillips and Exxon Mobil Corp. — all released third quarter earnings results in the past week.

Search continues for downed pilot in Lake Clark National Park

Avery Lill, KDLG - Dillingham

It’s been five days since Anchorage pilot David McRae’s plane went down in Lake Clark National Park last Friday. With a window of slightly better weather this morning, the Alaska Air National Guard continued search efforts by helicopter and C-130.

Mushers await release of documentary criticizing the sport

Ellen Lockyer, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

Alaska mushers are waiting for the release of a Canadian-made documentary film that is purportedly damaging to sled-dog racing. Parts of the film were made with the help of Iditarod resources, yet early reports of the film's content indicate it is actually an indictment against the sport.

Unlawful 'free samples' postpone Anchorage's first pot shop

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

In an unexpected move, the Anchorage Assembly has put a stop on what would have been the first retail marijuana business in Alaska’s largest city. At least for now.

'Guardian of the Golden Gate Bridge' speaks in Anchorage about suicide prevention

Anne Hillman, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

Retired Sgt. Kevin Briggs is known as the Guardian of the Golden Gate Bridge. For years he patrolled the iconic San Francisco landmark and spoke with people who were considering suicide.

Ask a Climatologist: Arctic sea ice at record low for the season

Annie Feidt, Alaska's Energy Desk - Anchorage

This late in the fall, Arctic sea ice should be forming near the community of Barrow. Instead, the ocean is open for hundreds of miles. Barrow also shattered its record for the highest average temperature for October.

Bering Strait School District unveils Fab Lab course in Unalakleet

Davis Hovey, KNOM - Nome

At the Unalakleet School, a new class has been added to the curriculum for students that currently no other school in the Bering Strait School District offers. It’s called Fab Lab.