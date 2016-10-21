Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Dealing with Sexual Harassment

Alaska Public Media | By Charles Wohlforth
Published October 21, 2016 at 5:00 PM AKDT
Harassment of a waitress, by Johann Michael Neder, 1833, Germanisches Nationalmuseum

Events in the presidential campaign have caused many women to begin talking publicly about their experiences of sexual harassment. We'll welcome our listeners to share stories of harassment in their own lives, and we'll have guests to give advice on how to handle it when it happens to you. How can we make our community safe and respectful for all? 

