Dealing with Sexual Harassment

Events in the presidential campaign have caused many women to begin talking publicly about their experiences of sexual harassment. We'll welcome our listeners to share stories of harassment in their own lives, and we'll have guests to give advice on how to handle it when it happens to you. How can we make our community safe and respectful for all?

Lynne Curry, The Growth Company

The Growth Company Lee Holen, employment attorney, Lee Holen Law Office

