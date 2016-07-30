Alaska News Nightly: Friday, July 29, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

State Democratic officials look to create bipartisan House

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO - Juneau

State Democratic Party officials are backing challengers to two Democrats who caucus with the Republican-led House majority. The challengers and party officials say this will increase the chances for a bipartisan coalition.

Alaska Ocean Acidification Network seeks to inform public of ocean acidity

Zoe Sobel, Alaka's Energy Desk - Unalaska

Climate change may get all the attention, but it has a less-talked-about but no less troubling twin: ocean acidification. And a growing chorus of Alaskans, from shellfish growers to fishermen, are fretting about the potential impacts to the state’s waters. Now a new collaboration is aiming to bring ocean acidification into the spotlight - with the hope that better understanding it will better prepare the state to adapt.

New atlas maps Alaska's surface

Rashah McChesney, Alaska's Energy Desk - Juneau

Federal and state researchers teamed up to make it easier for everyone to find out what's in the dirt in Alaska. For the first time in nearly 40 years, Alaska has an updated atlas of the chemical composition of its earth, rocks and minerals.

Anchorage moves forward on downtown road plan

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

Officials in Anchorage have taken the first step in what could be a major transformation to a vital piece of the state's transportation system. The Anchorage Metropolitan Area Transportation Solutions committee, or AMATS, approved a plan yesterday to pay for a comprehensive study of infrastructure affecting the downtown core.

Seattle company seeks to build senior housing in Juneau

Lakeidra Chavis, KTOO - Juneau

A Seattle-based company is one step closer to building a 49-unit senior housing facility in Juneau. If successful, it would cater to a region's housing market that's been historically difficult for everyone, especially Southeast's aging population.

AK: Sawmill Farm, Tongass farm country

Emily Kwong, KCAW - Sitka

The Tongass Rainforest isn’t what you’d picture as a candidate for farm country. The terrain is rugged, the soil unstable, and it rains over 100 inches a year. The vast majority of Sitkans get their meat and dairy products off a barge, shipped hundreds of miles. But Bobbi Daniels of the Sawmill Farm is determined to change that.

49 Voices: Traci George of Eagle River

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media - Philadelphia, PA

This week we caught up with Traci George at the Democratic National Convention. George lives in Eagle River and went to Philadelphia as a delegate for Bernie Sanders.