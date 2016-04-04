Governor Walker's plan for fiscal stability

Governor Bill Walker's plan to solve the state's 4 billion dollar budget deficit has it all- budget cuts, new taxes and lower Permanent Fund Dividend payments in the years ahead. But his approach has plenty of critics in the legislature. What do you think? Join host Lori Townsend for a discussion on the state budget on the next Talk of Alaska statewide.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:





Alaska Governor Bill Walker

Alaska Lt. Governor Byron Mallott

Statewide callers

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, April 5, 2016 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

