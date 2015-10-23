Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

It takes a village: Stories of teaming up, hashing it out, and raising ‘em up

Alaska Public Media | By Evan Erickson
Published October 23, 2015 at 4:30 PM AKDT

Every community has a place, where people gather and stories are told. The East Coast has stoops, the South has porches, and in Alaska we have Arctic Entries. Here, Alaskans share their personal stories — funny, sad and sweet. Originally told at the Arctic Entries monthly storytelling event in Anchorage, listen to seven people tell a 7-minute-long true story related to the show’s theme.

This week, the theme is “It Takes a Village: Stories of Teaming Up, Hashing It Out, and Raising ‘Em Up”

Listen Now:
HOSTS: Jason Brandeis & Rosey Robards

FEATURED STORYTELLERS:


  • Jack Klauschie

  • Katrina Goodman

  • Mary Miner

  • Penny Gage

  • Angel Gonzales

  • Jeff Robinson

  • Agatha Erickson

ARCTIC ENTRIES LIVE

BROADCAST: Tuesday, September 29, 2015, at 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

RECORDED: October 2015

ARCTIC ENTRIES RADIO HOUR ARCHIVE

Audio to be posted following broadcast.

 
News
Evan Erickson
See stories by Evan Erickson