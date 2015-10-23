'Head up, heart strong' — Determination, hope and healing

In the spring of 2013, Dr. Matthew Dudley was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia. Only 37 years old, with two boys under the age of 6, and in excellent physical condition, Dr. Dudley suddenly found himself in a life or death struggle with a silent killer. Armed only with the support of his wife, family and a community of friends, Dr. Dudley began his fight with the belief that he was an N of 1, and that survival was his only option. Please Join host Prentiss Pemberton and Anchorage physician, Dr. Matthew Dudley, as they discuss his ongoing struggle to overcome this devastating disease and how he manages to keep his head up and his heart strong.

Dr. Matthew Dudley, DO

