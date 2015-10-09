Heroin addiction in Alaska

In July 2015 the state Division of Public Health, in response to a dramatic rise in the number of people using, abusing and dying from heroin throughout the United States, released a report describing the health impacts of heroin use in Alaska. On today's show, Jennifer Stukey and Dr. Jay Caldwell with the Narcotic Drug Treatment Center in Anchorage and Dr. Jay Butler, director of the Division of Public Health will discuss heroin abuse and the public health consequences that ensue.

Jennifer Stukey , LPN, chief operations officer, Narcotic Drug Treatment Center, Inc.

