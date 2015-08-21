The changing role of nursing
Health care is more complex than ever, chronic diseases are becoming a major problem, and cost, access and quality are increasingly scrutinized. Nursing has been changing and continues to change to adapt to these changes and needs. This program will discuss in depth the changing roles and opportunities for nurses in health care.
HOST: Dr. Thad Woodard
GUESTS:
- Dr. Barbara Berner, director, UAA School of Nursing
- Dr. Maureen O'Malley, associate director, UAA School of Nursing
