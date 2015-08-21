Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The changing role of nursing

Alaska Public Media | By Evan Erickson
Published August 21, 2015 at 3:00 PM AKDT
Dr. Barbara Berner, director, UAA School of Nursing (photo by Theodore Kincaid/UAA)
Dr. Barbara Berner, director, UAA School of Nursing (photo by Theodore Kincaid/UAA)

Health care is more complex than ever, chronic diseases are becoming a major problem, and cost, access and quality are increasingly scrutinized. Nursing has been changing and continues to change to adapt to these changes and needs. This program will discuss in depth the changing roles and opportunities for nurses in health care.

Listen Now:

HOST:  Dr. Thad Woodard

GUESTS:


  • Dr. Barbara Berner, director, UAA School of Nursing

  • Dr. Maureen O'Malley, associate director, UAA School of Nursing

LINKS:

PARTICIPATE:


  • Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752  (statewide) during the live broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm)

  • Send email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

  • Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, August 24, 2015, at 2:00 p.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST:  Monday, August 24, 2015, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT

DR. WOODARD’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:

SUBSCRIBE: Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by:

LINE ONE: YOUR HEALTH CONNECTION ARCHIVE
News
Evan Erickson
See stories by Evan Erickson