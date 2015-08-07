Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders

Any quantity of alcohol during pregnancy has been associated with a host of lifelong effects on the developing fetus. On this program we will look at the evidence for this, describe the effects, discuss how the diagnosis of fetal alcohol spectrum disorder is made, and enumerate efforts for prevention. There is no treatment that reverses these effects of alcohol.

Listen Now:

HOST: Dr. Thad Woodard

GUESTS:





Marilyn Pierce-Bulger, FNP, involved in diagnosis and management of FASD in Alaska since 2009, runs Anchorage FASD Diagnostic Team coordination hub agency

Betsy Chivers, State of Alaska FASD Case Manager in Anchorage

LINKS:



PARTICIPATE:





Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm)

Send email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air) Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, August 10, 2015, at 2:00 p.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday, August 10, 2015, at 9:00 p.m. AKDT

DR. WOODARD’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:



SUBSCRIBE: Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by:



LINE ONE: YOUR HEALTH CONNECTION ARCHIVE