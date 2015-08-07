Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders
Any quantity of alcohol during pregnancy has been associated with a host of lifelong effects on the developing fetus. On this program we will look at the evidence for this, describe the effects, discuss how the diagnosis of fetal alcohol spectrum disorder is made, and enumerate efforts for prevention. There is no treatment that reverses these effects of alcohol.
HOST: Dr. Thad Woodard
- Marilyn Pierce-Bulger, FNP, involved in diagnosis and management of FASD in Alaska since 2009, runs Anchorage FASD Diagnostic Team coordination hub agency
- Betsy Chivers, State of Alaska FASD Case Manager in Anchorage
- Marilyn Pierce-Bulger’s office website for fetal alcohol spectrum disorder referral
- CDC website on fetal alcohol spectrum disorders for extensive information and statistics
- State of Alaska’s fetal alcohol spectrum disorders website to see the state’s efforts to educate and control the problem
- CDC video on fetal alcohol spectrum disorders
- The Story of Iyal: This video tells the story of one family living with fetal alcohol spectrum disorder
