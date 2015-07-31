The Origins of Dementia
The dementia first described by Dr. Alois Alzheimer in 1906 remains the most common but not the only form of dementia. Dr. Woodard and guests discuss the common dementias, their causes and symptoms, and the newest information that may help prevent their occurrence.
Listen Now:
HOST: Dr. Thad Woodard
GUESTS:
- Frank Ellenson, M.D., neurologist, Alaska Neurology Center
- Thomas Kennedy M.D., neurologist, Alaska Neurology Center
- Sandra Mitchell, Ph.D., clinical neuropsychologist, Alaska Neurology Center
LINKS:
- Alaska Neurology Center
- Podcast series from New York Academy of Sciences on dementia
- History of Alzheimer's disease from McGill University
- National Institute on Aging sites on dementia and Alzheimer's disease
- NIA video "Inside the Brain: Unraveling the Mystery of Alzheimer's Diseases"
