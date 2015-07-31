The Origins of Dementia

The dementia first described by Dr. Alois Alzheimer in 1906 remains the most common but not the only form of dementia. Dr. Woodard and guests discuss the common dementias, their causes and symptoms, and the newest information that may help prevent their occurrence.

Listen Now:

HOST: Dr. Thad Woodard

GUESTS:





Frank Ellenson, M.D., neurologist, Alaska Neurology Center

Thomas Kennedy M.D., neurologist, Alaska Neurology Center

Sandra Mitchell, Ph.D., clinical neuropsychologist, Alaska Neurology Center

LINKS:



PARTICIPATE:





Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm)

Send email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air) Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, August 3, 2015, at 2:00 p.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday, August 3, 2015, at 9:00 p.m. AKDT

DR. WOODARD’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:



SUBSCRIBE: Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by:



LINE ONE: YOUR HEALTH CONNECTION ARCHIVE