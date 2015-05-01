Hepatitis Awareness Month
Viral hepatitis is the leading cause of liver cancer and the most common reason for liver transplantation. According to the Centers for Disease Control, an estimated 4.4 million Americans are living with chronic hepatitis, but most do not know they are infected. On the next Line One, join two local experts to discuss this hidden epidemic as national Hepatitis Awareness Month kicks off.
HOST: Dr. Thad Woodard
GUESTS:
- Dr. Brian McMahon, hepatologist, Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium
- Dr. Jay Butler, chief medical officer/director, Alaska Division of Public Health
LINKS:
- Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium: Liver Disease and Hepatitis Program
- ABCs of hepatitis fact sheet
- CDC website on Hepatitis Awareness Month
- World Hepatitis Alliance
- State of Alaska hepatitis website
- Short video on hepatitis A, B and C
LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, May 4, 2015, at 2:00 p.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday, May 4, 2015, at 9:00 p.m. AKDT
