Viral hepatitis is the leading cause of liver cancer and the most common reason for liver transplantation. According to the Centers for Disease Control, an estimated 4.4 million Americans are living with chronic hepatitis, but most do not know they are infected. On the next Line One, join two local experts to discuss this hidden epidemic as national Hepatitis Awareness Month kicks off.

HOST: Dr. Thad Woodard

GUESTS:

Dr. Brian McMahon, hepatologist, Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium

hepatologist, Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium Dr. Jay Butler, chief medical officer/director, Alaska Division of Public Health

LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, May 4, 2015, at 2:00 p.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday, May 4, 2015, at 9:00 p.m. AKDT

