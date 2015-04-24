“The Sum of My Parts” - A Trauma Survivor’s Story of Dissociative Identity Disorder

Growing up, Olga Trujillo witnessed daily her father's brutal and terrifying attacks on her mother. She herself suffered constant physical, emotional, and sexual abuse from her father, her brothers, and as she grew older, many others outside her family.

With astounding clarity borne from years of intensive work, Olga has unraveled the impact of violence in her life and has dedicated her life to helping others heal from family violence and sexual abuse. Please join us on the next edition of Line One as special guest Olga Trujillo shares her remarkable story of recovery from severe childhood trauma and dissociative identity disorder (DID).

Listen Now:

HOST: Prentiss Pemberton

GUESTS:

Olga Trujillo, J.D., speaker, consultant and author of "The Sum of my Parts - A Survivor's Story of Dissociative Identity Disorder"

LINKS:

PARTICIPATE:





Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm)

Send email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air) Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, April 27, 2015, at 2:00 p.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday, April 27, 2015, at 9:00 p.m. AKDT

DR. WOODARD’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:



SUBSCRIBE: Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by:



LINE ONE: YOUR HEALTH CONNECTION ARCHIVE