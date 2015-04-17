Eating local with fish

We live with the world's best source of delicious, fresh seafood. So why isn't fish on the table more often in Anchorage? The local food movement is coming to Alaska's fisheries. We'll talk about bringing the community supported agriculture model to seafood, and also the traditional route that brings fish to stores, prices, and what's good seasonally. Join us with your questions, ideas and recipes.

HOST: Charles Wohlforth

Kelly Harrell, Alaska Marine Conservation Council

Alaska Marine Conservation Council Cassandra Squibb, chief business development officer, Copper River Seafood

chief business development officer, Copper River Seafood Kate Consenstein, Alaska food consultant

