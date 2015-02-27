Street Life — Alaska's homeless youth

The streets, trails and woods of Anchorage can be a mean place for a homeless person. Now, imagine that person is your 15-year-old son or daughter. The realities of sex trafficking, substance abuse, street violence and sexual assault are things that most of us are insulated from as we go about our daily lives. But, for the many children who survive on the streets of our city, these dangers are very real and can have tragic consequences.

Nobody knows the realities faced by these kids more than the front-line workers from Covenant House Alaska who work the streets daily in an attempt to preserve the health and lives of this vulnerable population. Please Join us for the second of our three-part series addressing the issue of teenage homelessness in Alaska.

HOST: Prentiss Pemberton, LCSW

Joshua Louwerse , outreach program coordinator, Covenant House Alaska

, outreach program coordinator, Covenant House Alaska Heidi Carson, shelter services program coordinator, Covenant House Alaska

shelter services program coordinator, Covenant House Alaska Kelley-Jo Pruitt, caseworker, Covenant House Alaska

