Street Life — Alaska's homeless youth
The streets, trails and woods of Anchorage can be a mean place for a homeless person. Now, imagine that person is your 15-year-old son or daughter. The realities of sex trafficking, substance abuse, street violence and sexual assault are things that most of us are insulated from as we go about our daily lives. But, for the many children who survive on the streets of our city, these dangers are very real and can have tragic consequences.
Nobody knows the realities faced by these kids more than the front-line workers from Covenant House Alaska who work the streets daily in an attempt to preserve the health and lives of this vulnerable population. Please Join us for the second of our three-part series addressing the issue of teenage homelessness in Alaska.
HOST: Prentiss Pemberton, LCSW
GUESTS:
- Joshua Louwerse, outreach program coordinator, Covenant House Alaska
- Heidi Carson, shelter services program coordinator, Covenant House Alaska
- Kelley-Jo Pruitt, caseworker, Covenant House Alaska
LINKS:
- Covenant House website on human trafficking
- ABC News story on teenage sex trafficking
- TeensOnTrafficking.org
- NIH article on drug abuse among homeless youth
- Ohio State University article on homeless youth drug abuse
- National Network for Youth fact page
- University of Alaska Anchorage Justice Center research on homelessness in Alaska
- Anchorage Daily News article on homeless teens in Alaska
- Fairbanks Youth Advocates website
- Camp Fire Alaska's homeless shelter listings
- Alaska Youth Advocates website
- Alaska Coalition on Housing and Homelessness website
LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, March 2, 2015 at 2:00 p.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday, March 2, 2015 at 9:00 p.m. AKDT
