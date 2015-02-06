Sleep Disorders
The importance of getting a good night's sleep cannot be overestimated, although for many, this essential need is a constant battle. Our next guest, Dr. Ross Dodge, medical director for sleep medicine at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, will discuss his work dealing with sleep disorders.
Dr. Ross William Dodge is board certified in internal medicine and sleep medicine and is the current medical director for sleep medicine at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. He sees a full range of patients with sleep disorders, however, his area of clinical focus is pediatric sleep medicine with special emphasis on sleep disordered breathing (e.g., sleep apnea), parasomnias and insomnia disorders. He is actively involved in continuing education and provides regular lectures on sleep disorders for primary care clinics. He has a strong interest in student education and supports regular teaching rounds for Internal Medicine and Sleep Disorders. He has received multiple teaching honors including consecutive “Resident of the Year" awards, “WSU Academy of Medicine Outstanding Resident Award” and the “Arnold P. Gold Foundation Humanism & Excellence in Teaching Award”.
HOST: Thad Woodard, MD
GUEST:
- Ross Dodge, MD, pediatric sleep specialist
LINKS:
- PEAK Neurology and Sleep Medicine
- Basic background on sleep issues and another similar site
- Overview of pediatric sleep problems
- Stanford Health Care site on pediatric sleep problems
- TED talk: "Why do we Sleep?"
- Book recommended by Dr. Dodge, "Dreamland: Adventures in the Strange Science of Sleep"
LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, February 9, 2015 at 2:00 p.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday, February 9, 2015 at 9:00 p.m. AKDT
LINE ONE: YOUR HEALTH CONNECTION ARCHIVE
Audio to be posted following broadcast.