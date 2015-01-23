High Conflict People: How to Live and Work with Challenging Personalities
Blaming others, extreme behaviors, all-or-nothing thinking and unmanaged emotions all characterize the “high conflict person.” Whether it is in your professional life, or if you were unlucky enough to marry one, high conflict people present challenges to our sanity and well-being. Line One host Prentiss Pemberton and guest, Bill Eddy, explore the mind of high conflict people and what you can do to live with and manage them.
HOST: Prentiss Pemberton, LCSW
GUESTS:
- Bill Eddy, LCSW, Esq,, mediator
