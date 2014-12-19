On Immunity and Inoculation

On the next Line One, an exploration of an issue with massive public health implications and varying perspectives, the "immunization question." Dr. Woodard speaks with essayist Eula Biss, author of "On Immunity: An Inoculation," selected as one of The New York Times Book Review’s 10 Best Books of 2014. Dr Woodard describes it as an extensively researched, well reasoned, eloquent examination of immunization as an imperfect but important personal and public health benefit.

HOST: Thad Woodard, MD

Eula Biss, author of three books: "On Immunity: An Inoculation," "Notes from No Man's American Essays," and "The Balloonists." Her work has been supported by a Guggenheim Fellowship, a Howard Foundation Fellowship, an NEA Literature Fellowship, and a Jaffe Writers' Award. She holds a B.A. in nonfiction writing from Hampshire College and a M.F.A. in nonfiction writing from the University of Iowa. Her essays have recently appeared in The Best American Nonrequired Reading and the Touchstone Anthology of Contemporary Nonfiction as well as in The Believer, Gulf Coast, Denver Quarterly, Third Coast, and Harper's.

