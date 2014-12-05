Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Parlor in the Round

Alaska Public Media | By Charles Wohlforth
Published December 5, 2014 at 6:00 PM AKST

Parlor in the Round is a fun way to experience local music, with performers taking the stage together to joke, swap songs, and even write them on the spot based on audience ideas. We'll capture some of that fun in the studio with musicians Nellie Clay, Michael Howard and Kevin Worrell, and learn about the challenges of creating and presenting original music in Anchorage.

Listen now:

HOST:  Charles Wohlforth

GUESTS:

PARTICIPATE:


  • Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752  (statewide) during the live broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm)

  • Send email to hometown@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

  • Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, December 10, 2014. 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, December 10, 2014. 9:00 – 10:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

SUBSCRIBE: Get Hometown, Alaska updates automatically — via emailRSS or podcasts.

HOMETOWN ALASKA ARCHIVE

Audio to be posted following broadcast.
News
Charles Wohlforth
cwohlforth (at) alaskapublic (dot) org | About Charles
See stories by Charles Wohlforth