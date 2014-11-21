Whatever Works: Stories of Odd Jobs, Office Politics and the Things We Do For Money
Every community has a place, where people gather and stories are told. The east coast has stoops, the south has porches and in Alaska we have Arctic Entries. Here, Alaskans share their personal stories – funny, sad and sweet. Originally told at the Arctic Entries monthly storytelling event in Anchorage, listen to seven people tell a 7-minute-long true story related to the show’s theme.
This week, the category is "whatever works" - stories of odd jobs, office politics and the things we do for money.
HOSTS: Jason Brandeis & Rosey Robards
FEATURED STORYTELLERS:
- Alison Kelley
- Sarah Yoder
- Eric Simpson
- Katherine Cooper
- Ben Histand
- Hikka Bold
- Jessy Coltrane
BROADCAST: Tuesday, November 26, 2014, at 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. (Alaska time)
BROADCAST: Tuesday, November 26, 2014, at 9:00 – 10:00 p.m. (Alaska time)
RECORDED: December 2013