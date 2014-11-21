Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Whatever Works: Stories of Odd Jobs, Office Politics and the Things We Do For Money

Alaska Public Media | By Monica Gokey
Published November 21, 2014 at 6:00 PM AKST

Every community has a place, where people gather and stories are told. The east coast has stoops, the south has porches and in Alaska we have Arctic Entries. Here, Alaskans share their personal stories – funny, sad and sweet. Originally told at the Arctic Entries monthly storytelling event in Anchorage, listen to seven people tell a 7-minute-long true story related to the show’s theme.

Listen now:

This week, the category is "whatever works" - stories of odd jobs, office politics and the things we do for money.

HOSTS: Jason Brandeis & Rosey Robards

FEATURED STORYTELLERS:


  • Alison Kelley

  • Sarah Yoder

  • Eric Simpson

  • Katherine Cooper

  • Ben Histand

  • Hikka Bold

  • Jessy Coltrane

ARCTIC ENTRIES LIVE

BROADCAST: Tuesday, November 26, 2014, at 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

BROADCAST: Tuesday, November 26, 2014, at 9:00 – 10:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

RECORDED: December 2013

ARCTIC ENTRIES RADIO HOUR ARCHIVE
