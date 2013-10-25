Snow show
It’s the time of year when skiers and snowmachiners obsess about snow, waiting anxiously for that first good blanket that will stick and get us out on the trails and slopes again. On the next Outdoor Explorer, we’re going to appease the snow gods by learning everything we can about the topic with a trio of experts: the weather patterns of our first snow, the physics of snow crystals, and the technology of sliding surfaces over snow.
HOST: Charles Wohlforth
- Travis Rector, professor, UAA
- Eugene Petrescu, regional scientist, National Weather Service
- Dylan Watts, coach, APU Nordic Ski Center
BROADCAST: Thursday October 31, 2013. 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm AKT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Thursday October 31, 2013. 9:00 – 10:00 pm AKT
- Wynn Nature Center 50 Mile Challenge (11/2/13 - 6/7/14)
- Story TRACKS (11/2 Anchorage)
- Skijoring: Winter Fun with Your Dog (11/10 Eagle River)
- NSAA Annual Meeting / Ski Swap / Celbration of Snow ( 11/2 Anchorage)
