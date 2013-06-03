People of the Seal

A retelling of the centuries-old connection between the northern fur seal and the Unangan natives of Alaska’s Pribilof and Aleutian Islands in the middle of the Bering Sea through five generations. Here, Aquilina Lestenkof traces her own family’s history in this remote part of the world, weaving together indigenous, Russian and American cultural threads. At the heart of the story are the fur seals. Like the Unangan, the seals struggle to survive. As Aquilina says, “If they’re not here, then we won’t be either.”





