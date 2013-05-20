American Masters: Mel Brooks

Watch Mel Brooks: American Masters Preview on PBS. See more from WNIT Specials.

“Mel Brooks: Make a Noise" profiles the larger-than-life, yet very private comedy giant. He has never authorized a biography and has requested that his friends not talk about him, making his participation in this AMERICAN MASTERS film a genuine first. Features new interviews with Brooks, Matthew Broderick, Nathan Lane, Cloris Leachman, Carl Reiner and Joan Rivers.

