American Masters: Mel Brooks

Alaska Public Media | By Josh Edge
Published May 20, 2013 at 2:30 AM AKDT

Watch Mel Brooks: American Masters Preview on PBS. See more from WNIT Specials.

“Mel Brooks: Make a Noise" profiles the larger-than-life, yet very private comedy giant. He has never authorized a biography and has requested that his friends not talk about him, making his participation in this AMERICAN MASTERS film a genuine first. Features new interviews with Brooks, Matthew Broderick, Nathan Lane, Cloris Leachman, Carl Reiner and Joan Rivers.


  • TV: Monday, 5/20 at 8:00pm
Josh Edge
