Energy at the Movies: 70 Years on the Big Screen

From the gushing geysers of Giant, to the plutonium-powered time machine of Back to the Future, Hollywood has entertained us with unforgettable, often iconic images of energy. Whether intentional or not, films frequently serve as a snapshot of society, capturing sentiments of each time period. Many films have themes that memorialize collective optimism, fears, and observations about energy. Using film clips as a historical road map, Energy At The Movies is an entertaining approach to education that enlightens audiences about the ways films influence how we think about energy, and in turn, how we influence energy policy.





