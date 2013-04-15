Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Independent Lens: Wonder Women!

Alaska Public Media | By Evan Erickson
Published April 15, 2013 at 2:30 AM AKDT

Airing weekly on PBS, the five-time Emmy Award-winning series  Independent Lens is an independent film festival in your living room. Each week we bring you another original documentary film, each made by one of the best independent filmmakers working today.

Wonder Women! explores the nation’s long-term love affair with comic book superheroes and raises questions about the possibilities and contradictions of heroines within the genre. The film goes behind the scenes with Lynda Carter, Lindsay Wagner, Gloria Steinem, Kathleen Hanna, comic writers and artists, and others who offer an enlightening and entertaining counterpoint to the male-dominated superhero genre.


  • TV: Monday, April 15 @ 9:00 p.m.
Evan Erickson
