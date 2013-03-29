Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Thinking Clearly About Economic Choices

Alaska Public Media | By Charles Wohlforth
Published March 29, 2013 at 5:00 PM AKDT

Economics is a way of applying math and logic to the decisions we make. And when you do it, you find out a lot of the decisions we make don't make much sense, not only the little stuff, also the big choices we make as a state. On the next Hometown, Alaska our guest is UAA Professor Kyle Hampton, who has studied that mysterious gap between how we behave, and how we think we behave.

HOST: Charles Wohlforth

GUEST:

LIVE broadcast: Wednesday, April 3, 2013, 2013. 2:00 – 3:00 pm (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, April 3, 2013. 7:00 – 8:00 pm (Alaska time)

Charles Wohlforth
