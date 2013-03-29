Thinking Clearly About Economic Choices
Economics is a way of applying math and logic to the decisions we make. And when you do it, you find out a lot of the decisions we make don't make much sense, not only the little stuff, also the big choices we make as a state. On the next Hometown, Alaska our guest is UAA Professor Kyle Hampton, who has studied that mysterious gap between how we behave, and how we think we behave.
- UAA Center for Economic Education
- Ostrom Workshop in Political and Policy Analysis, Indiana University
HOST: Charles Wohlforth
GUEST:
- Kyle Hampton, UAA College of Business and Public Policy
LIVE broadcast: Wednesday, April 3, 2013, 2013. 2:00 – 3:00 pm (Alaska time)
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, April 3, 2013. 7:00 – 8:00 pm (Alaska time)