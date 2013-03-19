Yippee! It's Alaska Public Media

Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published March 19, 2013 at 5:32 PM AKDT

You've heard the radio spots on KSKA. "Life Informed. This is Alaska Public Media." Here's one of fun TV spots featuring KSKA's Program Director, Bede Trantina.

<object width="550" height="309"><param name="movie" value="http://www.youtube.com/v/NXl_L0_lP04?hl=en_US&amp;version=3"></param><param name="allowFullScreen" value="true"></param><param name="allowscriptaccess" value="always"></param><embed src="http://www.youtube.com/v/NXl_L0_lP04?hl=en_US&amp;version=3" type="application/x-shockwave-flash" width="550" height="309" allowscriptaccess="always" allowfullscreen="true"></embed></object>

