In an effort to drastically reduce air pollution created by international shipping and cruise ships within 200 miles of the U.S. and Canadian coastlines, the Environmental Protection Agency put the North American Emissions Control Area (ECA) into effect this August. According to the EPA's Alaska Regional Administrator, Dennis McLerran, the ECA zone which mandates cleaner fuel will prevent "as many as 30,000 deaths in the country by the year 2030". He discussed how the ECA came to be, the projected health benefits and economic impacts to Alaska at his talk on "The EPA's Critical Role in Alaska," recorded Tuesday at the Anchorage Chamber of Commerce.



Powerpoint presentation at Anchorage Chamber courtesy Dennis McLerran

BROADCAST ON KSKA: Thursday, November 15, 2012 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Thursday, November 15, 2012 at 7:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

RECORDED: November 13, 2012 at the Egan Center in Anchorage

SPEAKER: Dennis McLerran, Regional Administrator,EPA Region 10, Environmental Protection Agency

HOST: Anchorage Chamber of Commerce



About

Addressing Alaskans features local lectures and forums recorded at public events taking place in Southcentral, Alaska. A variety of local organizations host speakers addressing topics that matter to Alaskans. To let us know about an upcoming community event that you would like to hear onAddressing Alaskans, please Contact Us with details.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Addressing Alaskans updates automatically — via e-mail, RSS orpodcasts.

ADDRESSING ALASKANS ARCHIVE

Listen Now