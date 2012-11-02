Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Alaskan Political Junkie

Alaska Public Media | By Charles Wohlforth
Published November 2, 2012 at 5:07 PM AKDT

If you are up late listing to election returns Tuesday night, don't worry. Our political junkie analysis doesn't start until 2pm on Hometown Alaska. Two former legislators look at the results from the perspective of the Democrats and Republicans, from the  presidential pick at the top of the ticket through the new legislature, where  control of the state Senate and the future of oil taxation and state finances hang in the balance.

PARTICIPATE:


  • Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm)

  • Send e-mail to hometown@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

  • Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

HOST: Charles Wohlforth

GUESTS:


  • Ralph Samuels, State House of Representatives 2002-2008, R-Anchorage

  • Eric Croft, State House of Representatives 1996-2006, D-Anchorage

  • Senator Lisa Murkowski

  • Senator Mark Begich

LIVE broadcast: Wednesday, November 7, 2012. 2:00 – 3:00 pm (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, November 7, 2012. 7:00 – 8:00 pm (Alaska time)

SUBSCRIBE: Get Hometown, Alaska updates automatically — via e-mail, RSS or podcasts

Download
News
Charles Wohlforth
cwohlforth (at) alaskapublic (dot) org | About Charles
See stories by Charles Wohlforth