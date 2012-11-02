The Alaskan Political Junkie

If you are up late listing to election returns Tuesday night, don't worry. Our political junkie analysis doesn't start until 2pm on Hometown Alaska. Two former legislators look at the results from the perspective of the Democrats and Republicans, from the presidential pick at the top of the ticket through the new legislature, where control of the state Senate and the future of oil taxation and state finances hang in the balance.



PARTICIPATE:





Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm)

(Anchorage) or (statewide) during the broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm) Send e-mail to hometown@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

to hometown@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air) Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

HOST: Charles Wohlforth

GUESTS:





Ralph Samuels, State House of Representatives 2002-2008, R-Anchorage

State House of Representatives 2002-2008, R-Anchorage Eric Croft, State House of Representatives 1996-2006, D-Anchorage

State House of Representatives 1996-2006, D-Anchorage Senator Lisa Murkowski

Senator Mark Begich

LIVE broadcast: Wednesday, November 7, 2012. 2:00 – 3:00 pm (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, November 7, 2012. 7:00 – 8:00 pm (Alaska time)

SUBSCRIBE: Get Hometown, Alaska updates automatically — via e-mail, RSS or podcasts

Download